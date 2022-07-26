Watch CBS News
Man driving golf cart dies in car accident in Tahoe City

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

A man was killed after his golf cart was hit by a car in Lake Tahoe.

On Tuesday around 6:23 a.m., a man was driving a golf cart on Highway 28 in Tahoe City when he was hit from behind by a sedan, according to the CHP Truckee office. As a result of the collision, the driver of the golf cart was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

The man's identity has not been released, but police say he was a male in his 50s from Kings Beach and an employee of the Tahoe City Downtown Association.

Drugs or alcohol currently do not appear to be a factor in the collision. The incident is still under investigation.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 3:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

