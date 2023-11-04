Man dies in Highway 4 crash in San Joaquin County Friday night

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - A man is dead following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer Friday evening in San Joaquin County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said at about 5:30 p.m., a man driving a Nissan Maxima west on Highway 4, west of the Middle River Bridge, in a long line of traffic. A few cars ahead, a man was driving a Mercedes Benz.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was driving east on Highway 4 and was approaching the Mercedes and Nissan.

Then, the driver of the Nissan pulled into the eastbound lane and started to pass other vehicles in traffic, the CHP said.

Officers said the driver of the tractor-trailer applied the brakes, but the driver of the Nissan crashed head-on into the tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer driver lost control and entered the westbound lane, crashing into the Mercedes.

The tractor-trailer and Mercedes stopped on the north side of Highway 4, while the Nissan came to a rest on the south side of the highway.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The driver of the Mercedes went to the hospital with a minor injury. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not report any injuries.

Highway 4 was closed for about eight hours. The CHP said if anyone witnessed the crash, they can call Tracy CHP at (209) 319-4300.