Man dies after shot in Modesto car dealership parking lot overnight

MODESTO – Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a car dealership overnight.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of gunfire on McHenry Boulevard near Hintze Avenue. But when officers arrived, they said they didn't find any indications of a shooting and the caller was not cooperating.

Then around midnight, the person called back to report that someone had been shot.

This is when police said they found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a car dealership. He died at the scene and has not been identified.

At this time, it's unknown if the victim was associated with the business. The business owner responded and is cooperating with the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.