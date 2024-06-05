Watch CBS News
Man convicted of deadly shooting at Natomas sports bar in 2022

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

NATOMAS – A man was convicted of shooting and killing another man at a Sacramento bar during a pool tournament in 2022, prosecutors said on Wednesday. 

A jury found Toese Asiata guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the shooting that happened on Sept. 13, 2022, at Cheers Sports Bar in Natomas. 

Prosecutors said the bar was hosting a pool tournament and had music playing when Nicholas Snead bumped into Asiata while he was dancing. 

Asiata then pulled out a .45 caliber semi-automatic gun from a backpack that he was wearing and shot Snead multiple times, prosecutors said. 

Snead was shot five times and died. Another victim was also shot and underwent multiple surgeries and physical therapy. 

Asiata took off from the bar and was later located in Hawaii where he was arrested in connection with the shooting. 

The jury also found true allegations that Asiata discharged a firearm causing death and great bodily injury. 

He faces a maximum sentence of 72 years to life in prison, which is scheduled for July 12. 

