Man biking from San Francisco to New York passes through Sacramento region

A cross-country road trip usually means loading up the car, turning on the GPS and settling in for a long drive.

Walker Sutton chose a very different way to get from San Francisco to New York: by bicycle.

Sutton began his cross-country cycling journey Aug. 4, starting at the Pacific Ocean and heading east on a trek that will eventually take him to the Big Apple.

"If you ever do one of these cross-country bike rides, you gotta put your tires in the water or else it's not a cross-country ride for some reason," Sutton said.

The trip began with one of the Bay Area's most recognizable landmarks: the Golden Gate Bridge.

"I've done a cross-country road trip before in a car, and it's a completely different way of seeing towns and exploring the country," he said.

After leaving the Bay Area, Sutton traded coastal scenery for trails, including the American River Trail in the Sacramento area and the Johnny Cash Trail in Folsom.

Along the way, he's encountered some of the challenges that come with spending weeks on two wheels. There have been steep climbs, stretches of extreme heat, missed turns and even warnings to watch out for rattlesnakes.

But those haven't stopped him.

"Just persevering through the hard parts like Tahoe or the desert during a heat wave," Sutton said.

The journey is still in its early stages, but Sutton says the challenges are part of what makes the experience worthwhile.

And he hopes his ride can serve as encouragement for anyone thinking about taking on a challenge of their own.

"Don't count yourself out," Sutton said. "If you try and work step by step, anybody can do something like this."