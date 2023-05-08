Watch CBS News
Man barricaded inside home near Orangevale

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Law enforcement officers are responding to a man barricaded inside a Sacramento County home on Sunday evening.

The incident is happening along the 6000 block of Sun Pearl Court, near Orangevale.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene around 5 p.m.

It appears the incident started as a family dispute. All people are now out of the home except for the man who is barricaded.

Deputies say the man is believed to be armed.

Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being. 

