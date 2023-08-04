Man arrested for allegedly entering women's homes and rubbing their feet as they slept

A man was arrested in Nevada for allegedly entering two homes in the middle of the night and rubbing the feet of two women as they slept. The suspect, identified as Mark Anthony Gonzales, is also suspected of committing similar offenses in the past, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department in Nevada.

Between July 1 and 3, Gonzalez allegedly entered two different condos in Stateline, Nevada through unlocked screen doors in the early morning hours, the sheriff's department said on Facebook. He is accused of standing at the foot of the two women's beds and rubbing their feet.

In each case, the women woke up and confronted the suspect. He fled the scene and police were able to identify him through forensic techniques, the department said.

During the early morning hours between July 1-3, 2023, an adult male entered two Stateline resort condominiums by... Posted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office - Nevada on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

He was arrested on August 1 at his residence in Atwater, California, which is about a 3-hour drive from Douglas County.

Gonzalez was also "known to law enforcement" in Merced County, California, and suspected of numerous offenses there, including theft of a woman's shoes, trespassing and sexual self-gratification during some of the alleged incidents, the sheriff's department said.

He was booked in Merced County for two counts of burglary and two counts of battery, and will held in Merced County jail until he is extradited to Douglas County. His bail was set at $50,000.

"I am extremely pleased that my investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual," Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said in a statement. "These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again."

CBS News has been unable to reach an attorney for Gonzalez for their response.