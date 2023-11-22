Man arrested, another hospitalized in Stanislaus County shooting

EMPIRE - A man is in critical condition and another man is behind bars in connection with a shooting in Stanislaus County on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

Late Sunday night, deputies said they responded to the 600 block of Santa Fe Avenue in Empire, just east of Modesto, after receiving a report that a person was shot.

A 28-year-old man was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they identified 33-year-old Ramiro Gonzalez Cordova as the suspect. They said he took off from the scene in a Dodge Challenger before they arrived.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cordova. He was arrested in Dublin before being transported back to Stanislaus County, where he was booked for attempted murder.

The victim is alert, deputies say, but in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. The case remains under investigation.