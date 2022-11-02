Man, 72, struck and killed by car in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE – A 72-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Elk Grove on Wednesday morning.

Elk Grove police say, a little before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hampton Oak and Canyon View drives to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found that a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing had been struck.

Officers say the driver stayed at the scene. Officers and then medics started first aid, but police say the man was pronounced dead.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Neither speed nor driver impairment appear to have been factors, police say.