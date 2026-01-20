Major I-5 connector in Sacramento blocked by jackknifed big rig

Traffic is backing up along eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento due to a crash Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol says a big rig jackknifed, blocking traffic on the Highway 50 to northbound Interstate 5 connector ramp.

Exactly what led up to the big rig jackknifing is unclear, but the connector was blocked.

No estimated time of reopening has been given yet.

CHP and Caltrans are warning drivers to expect delays for the time being.