Major crash causes delays on westbound I-80 in Citrus Heights

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

A major crash was causing significant traffic delays on Interstate 80 in Citrus Heights late Wednesday afternoon.

A crash involving at least two vehicles happened around 4:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near Antelope Road.

Sacramento Metro Fire said five people were injured, with at least one of them described as being in critical condition. The severity if the other injuries was not immediately known.

The crash caused two of the westbound lanes to be blocked. It was not yet clear when those lanes could be cleared.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for further details but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.

