Lynyrd Skynyrd to play Ironstone Amphitheatre in Murphys this October

Classic rock legends will be making a stop in California's historic Gold Country this October.

Organizers announced Monday that Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline an Oct. 2, 2026 show at the Ironstone Amphitheatre in Murphys.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be joined by Foghat and Molly Hatchet.

Tickets go on presale April 29, with general onsale starting May 1.

Only one current member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rickey Medlocke, can trace his contributions to the band back to the 1970s. Johnny Van Zant, the younger brother of co-founder Ronnie Van Zant, is the band's current lead vocalist.

The Ironstone Amphitheatre is located at Ironstone Vineyards, about 60 miles east of Stockton.