Country star Luke Bryan set for Elk Grove concert as city finalizes preps for 20,000 fans

City officials in Elk Grove were finalizing preparations on Friday for a visit by country superstar Luke Bryan and an expected attendance of over 20,000 of his fans on Saturday.

The concert is being held at Mahon Ranch on Grant Line Road

Elk Grove Police Department said it expects more than 7,000 cars to descend on the area, resulting in severe traffic congestion. Parking lots at Mahon Ranch will open at 2 p.m., with the gates opening at 5 p.m. and the show beginning at 6 p.m.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Luke Bryan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Police said two entrances will handle traffic off Grant Line Road: westbound drivers will enter near Mosher Road and eastbound drivers will enter at Waterman Road. The department urged people to carpool and rideshare, and a designated rideshare drop-off point is located at Grant Line and Waterman roads.

Elk Grove Police Department

Police also said partial and full street closures will be enforced starting at noon Saturday, impacting areas on Mosher, Grant Line and Waterman road.

At the venue, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen was set to present Bryan with the Key to the City. Elk Grove was also hosting a free country music kickoff concert at the Old Town Plaza on Friday evening as part of the city's Music on Main series.

The sold-out concert is part of Bryan's annual Farm Tour where he highlights local farming communities and raises money for students majoring in agriculture. Bryan was also performing Friday night in Fresno County at the Owens Mountain Parkway/Highway 168 Triangle in Clovis, and performed Thursday in Kern County at Sillect Farms in Shafter.