Lowest and highest scoring Super Bowl games of NFL history, and how the 2024 score is pacing to compare
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, coming out of halftime at the 2024 Super Bowl with a score of 10-3, have both played in some of the highest-scoring Super Bowl games in NFL history. Today has not been one of them so far.
Here are the highest- and lowest-scoring Super Bowl games in NFL history, dating back to the first Super Bowl in 1967.
What is the highest-scoring Super Bowl game of all time?
The highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time was Super Bowl XXIX in 1995. The 49ers beat the San Diego Chargers, 49-26, for a total of 75 points.
At Super Bowl LII in 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the New England Patriots, winning 41-33, for a total of 74 points. The game was also the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl win.
The Eagles returned to the Super Bowl in 2023 in what was the third highest-scoring Super Bowl game of all time. They faced off against the Chiefs, but lost 38-35, for a total of 73 points.
What is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl game of all time?
The lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time was Super Bowl LIII in 2019. Just 16 total points were scored between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots won, 13-3.
The previous record, set in 1973 at Super Bowl VII, was 21 points. The Miami Dolphins defeated Washington 14-7.
Just 22 points were scored in Super Bowl IX in 1975 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers won 16-6.
The Dolphins also hold the record for the fewest points scored in a Super Bowl. The team suffered a 24-3 loss in Super Bowl VI in 1972.
