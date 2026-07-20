Love Lodi nonprofit gives away 2,000 backpacks to students in need

LODI -- Starting school just got a bit more stylish.

"It's so helpful not only just to have a backpack, but it feels so nice to have a new backpack," Lodi Parent Corrie Ordway said. "It makes it like a fresh start to the new school year."

With school in session at Lodi Unified School District beginning at the end of this week, supplies are needed. The most essential one is a backpack.

"One in four kids go to school without the school supplies or the backpack that they need," Love Lodi Co-Chair Timothy Stewart explained. "I have a large family. A lot of these families have multiple kids, and so it adds up. Our goal is to get quality backpacks so that they can be proud to go into school."

Love Lodi, a local nonprofit, has hosted a backpack giveaway for three years. Monday's event at Hutchins Square was their biggest turnout to date.

"The first year we gave out 1,300 backpacks. Then it was 1,800, and by the end of tonight, we're looking for probably close to 2,000 with our deliveries," Stewart shared.

It's 2,000 backpacks given to 2,000 students in need. This has brought much-needed relief for parents across the city and beyond.

"It's definitely huge to get the backpacks covered because that's a huge thing that we go through, I feel like every year, if not making it through the whole year," Parent Danielle Marsh said.

This event wouldn't have been possible without the entire community coming together.

Lodi Chamber of Commerce raised nearly $23,000 for the event, while 30 other partners and organizations throughout the city had collection bins for locals to donate backpacks.

With inflation and high costs at every turn, this means much more than getting new swag for school.

"I have one girl and four boys," Ordway explained. "The backpacks were outrageously expensive. [My daughter] is like, 'I think I'm okay, mom.' I'm like, 'Well, if we need it, maybe we'll buy it. It's really helpful."

A day that showed neighbors helping neighbors for the next generation.

"They're going to feel really great and hopefully they have a great school year," Stewart continued. "That's really kind of the heart behind it. We just want to be a blessing and see what we can do."

"Feeling like that sense of ownership over the thing, you can express yourself and feel confidence; it's really wonderful," Ordway shared.