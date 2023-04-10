Loose gravel from Placer County road repairs being blamed for broken vehicle windows

PLACER COUNTY - Broken windows have drivers concerned about a busy stretch of road on Interstate 80. What's behind the incidents?

For a while, drivers feared the worst Caltrans says that the road crumbled between Rocklin and Roseville following massive rain during the winter.

We wanted to get answers on the timeline to fix the road. On Monday, crews are expected to get back to work to finish repairs. As they do, drivers tell CBS13 they filed damage claims with Caltrans, only to have them rejected.

A family outing Saturday turned into a frightening moment. Almost word-for-word, Bonnie Morse experienced the same harrowing moment as another family: the Adronyas.

"We're driving along and suddenly hear a sound that sounds like a gunshot," said Morse.

Her rear passenger window was blown out. After watching our report, she reached out looking for answers.

"It's really frustrating because, like I said, if this was like a one-off thing that's one thing," said Morse.

Caltrans says back-to-back winter storms battered a stretch of I-80 between Rocklin and Roseville. Crumbling asphalt led to loose gravel, sometimes leading to damaged windows.

"We were aware of the problem. We started sweeping it daily, multiple times during the rain," said Caltrans Dist. 3 spokesperson Steve Nelson.

Caltrans received 91 customer service requests since January 1. Last week, a contractor began pavement repairs between Sierra College and Douglas boulevards.

Why did it take so long? The department tells CBS13 that putting down hot asphalt requires temperatures of at least 45 degrees.

It says it received more than 160 claims but don't expect a payout.

"We do pay out claims, but traditionally for cracked windows, we're not going to pay that out because we're aware of the situation and we're working to fix [it]," said Nelson.

It costs $519 for Morse to get her window replaced. Caltrans rejected her claim. Now, she's asking why.

"If I screwed up like this at work, my clients would expect me to take responsibility for it. Why aren't they taking responsibility?" she asked.

Caltrans tells CBS13 the work will continue through the spring. The repairs are being made in the overnight hours to not disrupt traffic during the day.