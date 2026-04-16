Loomis man with autism defies odds, turns passion into purpose

April is Autism Awareness Month, and one young man in Loomis is proving that you can do anything you set your mind to.

At 23 years old, Cameron Weitzel has turned his passion into a business and is using his voice to inspire others.

He's the owner of Cameron's Collectibles, an online shop filled with retro finds and nostalgic treasures.

"My business is about getting collectible stuff and retro stuff and Hot Wheel cars," Cameron Weitzel said.

From Hot Wheels to toy dolls, each item is handpicked and carefully listed online by Cameron himself.

"I take pictures of them and put how much money it is," he said.

But his journey hasn't been easy. His family says doctors once doubted he would be able to communicate.

"Our neurologist told us that he was going to be nonverbal and we were going to accept that. However, we were going to try our best to try and get those words out," said his mother, Trina Weitzel.

Despite the challenges, his family never gave up, leaning on faith and determination day by day.

"Sometimes it takes hour by hour for us to get through the day and it helps that we have faith. We don't have a lot of family support, but that was another reason we started the blog, was to reach out to other people and let them know they're not alone," she said.

They later created a blog called "Rockin Autism Journey," aimed at sharing their story and building a supportive community.

And their experience reflects a broader trend. According to the CDC, autism rates have risen from 1 in 36 children to 1 in 31, highlighting the importance of awareness, acceptance, and inclusion.

For Cameron, his business is more than collectibles. It's independence, confidence, and a sense of purpose.

"It's hard sometimes, but it gets easier," Cameron said.