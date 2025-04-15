CHP patrol vehicle involved in crash near Loomis in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY – A California Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash along Interstate 80 early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after noon near the Horseshoe Bar Road offramp on the eastbound side.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but CHP confirmed that a patrol vehicle from its Auburn-area division was involved.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Due to the crash investigation, both the #2 and #3 lanes are closed.