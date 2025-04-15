Watch CBS News
CHP patrol vehicle involved in crash near Loomis in Placer County

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY – A California Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash along Interstate 80 early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after noon near the Horseshoe Bar Road offramp on the eastbound side.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but CHP confirmed that a patrol vehicle from its Auburn-area division was involved.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Due to the crash investigation, both the #2 and #3 lanes are closed. 

