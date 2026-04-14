Loomis leaders debate digital signs across town as residents push back on change

In the town of Loomis, home to fewer than 7,000 people, a growing population is already top of mind for many residents.

"It's growing a lot, there's a lot more traffic, and people," said resident Brian Lynch.

Now, a proposal to allow digital signs in town is adding to that conversation and for some, raising concerns about what Loomis could become.

During this week's town council meeting, leaders discussed the proposal and made changes to the amendments in real time, signaling the plan is still evolving and far from finalized.

For residents like Lynch, the issue goes beyond policy details.

"I think they're great for a big city, but terrible for Loomis… because we're losing that small-town feeling," he said.

Others, however, see potential benefits, especially for local businesses trying to stay competitive.

"Economic development is what keeps us going, it's what makes everything here function," said Amanda Cortez.

Cortez says the goal isn't to dramatically change Loomis, but to help it adapt while preserving its character.

"We're not looking to make a Vegas Strip," she said. "We really want to protect the small-town charm of Loomis… but also be business-friendly and open to new ideas."

Under the current proposal, digital wall signs, window signs, and billboards would be prohibited from going up. Instead, digital monument signs would be allowed only in limited locations, primarily on town-owned properties like the fire station, library, and parks. Some A-frame digital signs could also be permitted for businesses.

Town officials say strict regulations would also control the size, brightness, and how often the images on those signs can change.

Still, for many in Loomis, the bigger concern remains whether digital signage fits the identity of their town at all.

The proposal is expected to return for another reading at the next Loomis Town Council meeting set for May 12th.