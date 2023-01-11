Lodi's Farmer Boys restaurant reopens nearly year after damaging fire

LODI – The Lodi Farmer Boys location is reopening nearly a year after a fire tore through the restaurant's kitchen.

Firefighters responded to the eatery back early in the morning on Feb. 8, 2022.

There, they found heavy black smoke billowing from the building. Crews got some hose lines in and the flames were tamed within a half-hour.

Still, the restaurant's kitchen appeared to have suffered significant damage in the fire.

A spontaneous combustion is to blame, owners said.

The restaurant has now reopened, the owners announced on Wednesday.