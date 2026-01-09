Lodi wineries take on unique approach for Dry January

Lodi is one of the most diverse winegrowing regions with over 130 varieties produced.

Trying them all can seem like an impossible task, but this month, wineries are encouraging you to do just that: break out of your usual routine with a fun alternative.

They're calling it "Try January."

"Even if every winery in Lodi has a Cab and a Chard, we're all going to make them different," Peltier Winery & Vineyards Marketing Manager Faryn Schatz said. "So maybe you think you don't like Chardonnay, well, maybe you just hadn't had this person's style or that person's style. I think we should reframe it, look at it as exploration and something exciting and fun to do."

The concept is simple: try a new winery, a new varietal you normally wouldn't reach for, or a new tasting experience, all with moderation in mind.

"Wine is food. You should enjoy it with your food. Don't make it an obstacle." Peltier Winery & Vineyards Owner Rodney Schatz explained. "That makes it easier to consume wine than, say, whiskey or something else with your dinner tonight, or some special occasion if that's the case. The idea here is to try something new."

If you are fully committed to Dry January, you still have plenty of options at tasting rooms while supporting local.

"The last five years, we've been making non-alcoholic wine. I do a sparkling wine, Sylvia Blanc, Pinot Noir, Cabernet and an apple cider, non-alcoholic," Scotto's Wine & Cider Director of Winemaking Paul Scotto shared. "The month of January for us here at Scotto's Wine and Cider is a pretty big month because we're one of the only local wineries that produce non alcoholic wines."

But is alcohol-reduced wine just as good?

"Our Cabernet got a best buy from Wine Enthusiast," Scotto continued. "It's one of the first non-alcoholic wines to get a big award with Wine Enthusiast, and it's our number one seller, our Cabernet. All you non-alcoholic drinkers out there, it's been difficult, I know, to find a good red wine, so I pride myself on our Cabernet."

Scotto also said since the start of the month, they've seen sales skyrocket.

The wine industry has been struggling for the past few years and many are leaning into providing alternatives to get more people into their tasting rooms.

Some are even creating what they call "agri-mocktails," which use either wine grapes or other local produce in a unique drink, providing plenty of ways to take on the month of January.