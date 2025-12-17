Car crashes into Lodi Starbucks, sending customer to hospital, officials say

One person was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a Starbucks in Lodi on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The City of Lodi said the crash happened at the Starbucks on Reynolds Rancho Parkway.

Officials said the driver ran over a customer. Employees and customers worked together to get that person out from under the car before they were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The Lodi Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver was not injured.