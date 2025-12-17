Watch CBS News
Car crashes into Lodi Starbucks, sending customer to hospital, officials say

One person was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a Starbucks in Lodi on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. 

The City of Lodi said the crash happened at the Starbucks on Reynolds Rancho Parkway. 

Officials said the driver ran over a customer. Employees and customers worked together to get that person out from under the car before they were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. 

The Lodi Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

The driver was not injured. 

