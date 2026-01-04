Suspect arrested after man found shot at Lodi warehouse

A suspect has been arrested after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a Lodi warehouse Saturday night, police said.

Around 9:45 p.m., Lodi police received a report of a shooting along the 100 block of Houston Street. When at the scene, a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is stable but in critical condition, police said.

Police said they contacted 27-year-old Vladimir Flores at the scene, saying that Flores admitted to shooting the victim.

It appears Flores and the victim knew each other, police said.

When a search warrant was executed at the warehouse and a vehicle on the property, police said they located a loaded rifle.

Flores was arrested and booked into jail for attempted murder and weapons violations.