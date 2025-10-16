Sacramento County deputies serving warrant in Lodi, several streets closed

Several streets in Lodi are closed Thursday morning due to authorities serving a warrant, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene along W. Lodi Avenue around 2 a.m. to serve a warrant related to a robbery or burglary that happened in Sacramento County.

Deputies say three people have been detained, but they believe more people could still be inside the building.

Lodi police say the following streets are closed due to the incident: Lodi Avenue between Hutchins Street and Church Street, Hutchins Street between Chestnut Street and Lodi Avenue, and Lee Avenue between Chestnut Street and Lodi Avenue.

No other details about the situation have been released by authorities at this time.