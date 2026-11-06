Sandhill cranes return to Central Valley as Lodi celebrates annual festival

Each fall, thousands of sandhill cranes make their way back to California's Central Valley, with some traveling from as far away as Siberia.

November is one of the best times to catch a glimpse of the birds as they return to their protected habitat in the Lodi area, including the Woodbridge Ecological Reserve.

For bird expert Jane Adams, the cranes are more than just another seasonal visitor. She's been fascinated by them for decades.

"I mean, they are just so beautifully graceful," Adams said, adding that the birds often return to the same nesting areas year after year.

Adams calls herself a "craniac" because of her love for the birds. That passion led her to become a docent with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, a role she's held for the past 21 years.

"We are so lucky to have them in the Central Valley. I want everyone to know about them," she said.

Their size makes them relatively easy to spot, Adams said. Greater sandhill cranes can reach about 4 1/2 feet tall, while lesser sandhill cranes average around 4 feet.

At the Woodbridge Ecological Reserve, visitors can watch thousands of cranes gather during their annual migration. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife begins pumping water into the reserve in September to create suitable roosting habitat.

The birds typically remain in the area through February. Adams said watching them arrive can be an impressive sight, with the cranes landing at speeds of about 20 mph.

For visitors hoping to see them, docents recommend arriving just before sunrise or around dusk, when the birds are most active.

The reserve offers visitors a chance to see the cranes with a $4 day-use pass.

The annual migration also brings the Lodi Sandhill Crane Festival, which runs Nov. 6-8. The free festival takes place at Hutchins Street Square in Lodi and features exhibits, artwork and guided tours to the reserve. Some wildlife tours require an additional fee.

For Adams, the festival is a reminder of how her fascination with the birds began.

"The birds kept coming in and I'm like, I never had seen anything like this before," she said. "They just went to my heart."