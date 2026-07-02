Lodi residents concerned with city park restrooms amid pictures of blood on walls, unsanitary conditions

Pictures of blood on the walls and unsanitary conditions were a post making waves on social media about the conditions of the bathrooms at Lodi parks.

Neighbors say they don't know where to turn and others say this has been the case for a long time.

The pictures were posted on social media, showing the conditions of the women's bathroom at Salas Park in Lodi.

Pictures of blood on the walls at Lodi's Salas Park made waves on social media. Christina Benton

The woman said she was taking her daughter to the restroom after playing softball, only to be greeted by sinks with no soap, blood on the walls and even on the toilet paper.

"As a parent of a potty training toddler, when she's got to go, I got to get her there," said Hanna Kasik.

For Kasik, this wasn't surprising.

"Friends have said, 'Hey, like, don't use the toilet paper in public bathrooms, bring wipes, they stick needles in it," Kasik said. "We've gone to several parks, there's no soap, there's no toilet paper or anything. So I just bring everything for my kids."

But it's not just Salas Park locals are complaining about. Some say it's nearly every park that has a bathroom on site. Others say this has been the case at park bathrooms for years.

"Normally, I would like to take them once a week, but due to circumstances with the bathroom, I only take them like once a month or something," said mom of two Maria Valle. "I don't think that's, you know, an environment for me to be changing my kids in."

Now, moms like Kasik and Valle don't know where to turn. But now with school out and summer underway, they want to see changes.

"I feel like there should be at least more workers in each park, you know, to make sure that their things restock, like toilet paper, making sure that the restrooms are clean," Valle said.

"We've called, we've said some things, nothing seems to really get done," Kasik said. "It's just not creating a safe environment that I want for my kids or anyone else's."

CBS Sacramento reached out to the city several times for comment and was told the parks department was busy preparing for the Fourth of July.

The city said if someone feels unsafe or has any issues at parks, to call the police department.