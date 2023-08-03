Lodi public works employee on duty dies after being struck by vehicle

LODI – A City of Lodi Public Works employee was fatally struck by a vehicle while he was working Thursday morning.

Lodi police said the worker was at the intersection of Central Avenue and Watson Street when he was struck. The worker was rushed to the hospital, but police said he later died from his injuries.

The driver who struck him is cooperating with the investigation, police said; neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

The City of Lodi said in a statement that counseling services will be available to staff.

"During this difficult time, we stand united in support of the employee's family and our entire City staff. We are committed to providing any and all assistance necessary to help them through this painful journey," Steve Schwabauer, Lodi's city manager, said in the statement.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the worker.