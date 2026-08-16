Lodi man dies after showing up injured at hospital

Lodi police said they are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man, who died on Saturday.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital after a man with stab wounds had shown up seeking help.

Police identified the man as Roberto Ramos and said he had driven himself to the hospital. Ramos died, and police are investigating.

They believe it is an isolated incident and ask anyone with information to call them at 209-333-6727.