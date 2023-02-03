Lodi man convicted of second-degree murder in 2021 shooting

LODI (CBS13) - A Lodi man has been found guilty of murdering another man back in 2021.

On Thursday, Alejandro Duran Mercando, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Cenobio "Nick" Gallegos, 29. The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on February 26, 2021, along the 400 block of E. Pine Street, Lodi police say.

Officers arrived and found Gallegos suffering from a gunshot to the head. He was given medical aid but died three days later.

Alejandro Duran Mercado Credit: Lodi Police Department

During the investigation, Lodi Police Department detectives were able to identify Mercado as the shooter and arrested him on March 2, 2021, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.

Mercando will be sentenced on March 20, 2023.