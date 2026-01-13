California city of Lodi competes for title of "America's Favorite Small Town"

The California city of Lodi could soon be getting some national bragging rights. The city is in the running to be crowned "America's Favorite Small Town," a title that could bring more visitors and potentially more business to the area.

Loretta Hans knows all about cheese and all about Lodi. She was born and raised there and has always loved its small-town charm.

"I just can't say enough," Hans, cheesemonger at Cheese Central in downtown Lodi, said. "I could go on and on. Lodi is a beautiful town. It's still that small-town feel, and I will always love it."

Now, she and others are hoping to get the chance to bring their love of Lodi to the national stage.

Lodi is one of over 200 towns from across the country looking to take home the bragging rights. The winning town will be featured in Parade magazine and get one special event.

"They actually will do an America's 250, 4th of July celebration in your community if you are the winner," Visit Lodi CEO Wes Rhea explained. "That would be ultra cool. We have a great thing at Lodi Lake already. Can you imagine how we could just blow it up for America's 250? It's about getting the vote out every day."

But it's not just about a big party. Visit Lodi hopes the national recognition will mean more visitors and more money.

"They go out and they dine and they shop and they go to our tasting rooms and they visit Lodi Lake," he said. "That's real dollars in our community and that supports jobs, and it brings tax dollars to our community for libraries, roads and parks."

So, what makes Lodi stand out?

"Everybody knows everybody," Hans shared. "I mean, you can't walk down the street without a 'Hi,' and it's just that lovely small town feel, and it's homey. It's comfortable. School Street right here is just like the most beautiful little downtown street. I can't say enough, it's, it's home."

Lodi is currently in 7th place out of the 200+ towns submitted.

On top of the parade, voters get a chance to win $1,500 towards a trip or vacation. Winners will be announced on June 12.