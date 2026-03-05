Northern California's House of Clocks has stood the test of time for 55 years

While we may lose an hour of sleep this coming weekend, one clock store in California is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year: daylight savings.

It's the House of Clocks, the largest clock company in Northern California, which was recently celebrating 55 years of business.

It's a place frozen in time. Just visit the store's 240-year-old grandfather clock. It's got plenty of stories to tell, dating back to 1780.

"This is the oldest piece we have right now," clocksmith Joey Hohn said.

The House of Clocks is on the outskirts of Downtown Lodi in San Joaquin County.

"We have new, we have vintage, we have antique," co-owner Sandy Hohn shared. "Honestly, it feels like not a day goes by that we don't get a phone call or an email of somebody wanting to sell something for 100 different reasons."

The clock store has been with the Hohn family for three generations. It's all thanks to one family heirloom.

"When the first war started, [my grandparents] left everything and had to move," Joey Hohn explained. "After the Second World War, my grandpa was stationed in Germany. They went back to the house that had been abandoned and the neighbor who they left the property to said, 'As far as I'm concerned, everything in the house is still yours.' They went back and got this, so this is my great-great-grandparents' clock."

You can find just about anything in the House of Clocks, from old grandfather clocks to clocks that can fit in the palm of your hand.

What you can't find anywhere else is the Hohns' love for Lodi.

"We've made so many friends over the years out of customers," Sandy Hohn said. "Friends that are just wonderful, that love collecting, and we keep them repaired for their families, which is awesome. They have sentimental value that's passed down."

That same love for the city and their community runs in the family.

"We had a customer that wanted to repaint their dial," Joey Hohn explained. "We told them no because it was her father's who had passed away. Every time he went to wind the clock, he placed his thumb in the same spot. When we told her that smudge there on the dial was her father, she said, 'Back away, don't you dare.' It was just a good memory we have."

While you can't turn back time, what we can do is keep memories alive and treasure the present moment.

"There's so many personalities," Sandy Hohn said. "We just try to find a good home for them."