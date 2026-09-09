CHP to recommend charges against big rig driver after fatal crash near Lodi

The California Highway Patrol's Stockton office said on Wednesday that it will recommend prosecutors charge the driver of a big rig following a fatal crash that shut down southbound Highway 99 near Lodi for nearly 10 hours last week.

The crash happened shortly after noon on September 2 on southbound Highway 99 south of Jahant Road and involved two big rigs and two pickup trucks.

One pickup truck driver, 23-year-old Johnatan Cervantes Torres of Sacramento, was killed in the crash. The three other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

The CHP said a preliminary investigation shows that traffic was slowing or stopped in the southbound lanes when the crash happened. One big rig was stopped or slowing in the No. 2 lane, while one pickup truck was stopped or slowing in the No. 1 lane. A second pickup truck, which was pulling a trailer, was also stopped or slowing in traffic ahead.

The CHP said the second big rig was traveling at an unsafe speed behind the vehicles and did not stop in time.

The big rig collided with the three vehicles ahead, then continued through a fence west of Highway 99 before coming to rest partially blocking the southbound freeway and the 99 Frontage Road.

The other vehicles came to rest blocking southbound Highway 99.

The CHP said alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash. The agency did state that while charges have not yet been filed, they will recommend to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office that charges be filed against the big rig driver who failed to stop.

The freeway was closed beginning around 1 p.m. as crews investigated and cleared the wreckage. Southbound Highway 99 reopened around 10:45 p.m.