Deadly crash near Lodi closes southbound Highway 99

One person died in a crash that shut down southbound Highway 99 north of Lodi Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened sometime before 1 p.m. on southbound Highway 99, south of Jahant Road.

Two pickup trucks and two semi-trucks were involved in the crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

A crash on southbound Highway 99 north of Lodi closed the freeway Wednesday afternoon. CHP - Stockton

The CHP said one driver died. Their identification has not been released, and it's unknown which vehicle they were driving.

The three other drivers involved in the crash did not report any injuries, the CHP said.

The freeway has been closed since about 1 p.m. It's unknown when it will reopen.

Caltrans' QuickMap shows southbound traffic backed up to Galt.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.