Lodi family-run restaurant reopens after sudden death of beloved owner

A family-run Lodi staple, Guantonio's, reopened Friday following a weeks-long closure after the owner and family patriarch, Nick Guantone, suddenly died.

Guantone, known as "Big Nick" by family and the Lodi community, died in December after he "suffered a massive heart attack," according to an online fundraiser benefitting the family.

The fundraiser's organizer described Guantone: "He was a loving husband, caring father, devoted grandfather, and beloved member of our community."

Guantonio's opened its permanent location at 600 Lockeford St. in 2020. Night after night, Guantone worked the kitchen, stretching dough, while his son, daughter-in-law, and wife each took on roles across the operation, together crafting the rustic, wood-fired menu they're now known for.

"It's felt like a big hug… we have been so filled because of the community," said Marissa Guantone.

Friday, the line of familiar faces ran out the door. The Lodi community showed up for the food, but most of all, the Guantone family.

In the weeks that Guantanio's was closed, as the family grieved their loss, a memorial grew outside of the restaurant in honor of Guantone.

Donations, purchased gift cards and wine sales kept the family-run business afloat while they began to process the loss.