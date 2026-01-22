Adult, child injured after car slams into parked vehicles in front of Lodi school

Two people, including a minor, were injured after a car crashed into parked cars in front of a Lodi school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Lodi police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m., when Lodi Fire crews were called to a collision involving a moving vehicle and two parked cars on West Elm Street in front of Erma B. Reese Elementary School.

Authorities say one vehicle struck the parked cars at a high rate of speed, becoming wedged underneath one of them.

Lodi Polce Department

An adult and a minor were injured in the crash. Both patients were treated at the scene and later transported to San Joaquin General Hospital for further medical care. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Lodi police said they were not sure if the minor was a student of the school. It was not immediately clear which vehicle the two persons were in.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.