Lodi historical group attempts to save Sunset Theater sign as demolition continues

A pile of rubble and a few walls still standing -- that's all that remains of the beloved, 76-year-old Sunset Theater in Lodi.

Just behind what's left of the theater, lying flat on its back, is the original sign still completely intact. It's the same sign the community is now trying to save.

"I don't care where it goes, as long as we can save the darn thing," Historical Guild 209 founder Ralph Clark said.

Historical Guild 209 is taking matters into its own hands after an online comment from a city councilman stating they should offer to pay the contractor to take it out.

That's exactly what they plan on doing.

"We're in a very good position. However, we have two really big obstacles. First one is the long-term storage of the sign, and the second is what eventually will happen with it because we don't really have a plan in place," Clark continued. "I hope that people can see from social media and from our page, the huge swelling of support to at least save the sign."

The Historical Guild 209 has now filed an emergency request with the California Preservation Foundation for an immediate halt to salvage the historic sign as they come up with a plan.

The community is excited for its potential.

"They had so many things in this town that I grew up with that they did away with, and we just lived with that," Richard Lang said. "It means a little bit more than somebody who just wanted to go see the movies."

Comments on social media have echoed similar sentiments, ranging from "I have waited for its demo with a heavy heart for years. If any part can be salvaged, that would mean the world to me," to "Hopefully we will get to see that sign displayed where Lodi residents can truly appreciate it."

This plan is still in the early stages, but there is hope.

Now, it's wait and see.

"Then people can drive by and see that the city cared about this enough to do it," Clark said. "We hope it all works out."

There was an application in progress to designate it as a historical landmark, but it was never officially submitted and registered with the National Register of Historic Places.

But why save the sign now after much of the building has been demolished?

Clark mentioned the big issue was structural integrity. Once the sign was able to be taken out in one piece, he and his group started working on saving the only remaining piece of the former theater.