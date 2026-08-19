Lockeford RV dealer owner arrested on 53 grand theft counts, sheriff's office says

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into allegations that recreational vehicles were sold without proper notification to their owners at an RV dealership in San Joaquin County, officials said Wednesday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the individual as Thomas Schultz.

Investigators determined that multiple RVs may have been sold at Carson Pass RV in Lockeford without proper notification to their rightful owners and without completing the required Department of Motor Vehicles documentation.

Shurtz was arrested on 53 counts of grand theft and is being held on $2.1 million bail, officials said.

The investigation began after the sheriff's office received reports of possible fraudulent sales involving RVs placed on consignment in March.

The agency said Wednesday that it recognizes the financial and personal impact the case has had on those involved.

"For many victims, these RVs were more than just vehicles," the sheriff's office said. "They represented years of hard work, retirement savings, and precious memories with their children and loved ones."

The investigation remains ongoing.