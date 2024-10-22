From Modesto to the world, here's 5.11 Tactical's rise from local favorite to global brand

MANTECA — What began as a small Central Valley company has made an impressive leap to the global stage.

The company 5.11 Tactical made its start by selling durable clothing and tactical gear to military personnel, first responders, and law enforcement. Its journey from its humble beginnings in Modesto to international success has been long and winding.

I visited 5.11 Tactical's sprawling distribution center in Manteca, where you can see the heart and fabric of the Central Valley.

"We have a culture in the valley — hardworking individuals always looking to better themselves. You see it in the people. Many have been with us for many, many years," said co-founder and CEO Francisco Morales.

Founded in Modesto, the numbers in the name reference a level of mountain climbing difficulty — one that's tough even for the most seasoned climbers. It's a fitting name for a company that has made its own impressive climb.

"I still remember back in the day, someone would call and ask, 'Do you still have khaki pants?' and I'd stick my head out of the warehouse and ask, 'Hey, do we still have khaki pants? Yes? Ok, we've got khaki pants!' " Morales recalled with a laugh.

Morales never imagined his small venture would outgrow its original Modesto facility, expanding to a massive distribution center in Manteca, employing more than 230 people shipping tactical gear to first responders around the world.

"For these jobs, it's about confidence. If you leave your home feeling good, it makes a big difference in how you perform," he said.

The company's workforce is deeply connected to the community, with local employees contributing to a product that serves not just the military or police but also people they know personally.

"I have family in the local sheriff's department and distant relatives in the military as well," said Kelly Hays, director of Distribution.

Though 5.11 Tactical is homegrown, the majority of its manufacturing is done overseas in countries like Cambodia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. I asked Morales if he's working on keeping the jobs local.

"There's just no infrastructure here to make hundreds of thousands of pairs of pants in a cost-effective way, and frankly, that's not the kind of jobs people are looking for here," Morales explained.

That trend is reflected in U.S. labor data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported nearly 860,000 vacant manufacturing jobs at the start of 2022. But 5.11 says the ultimate goal is to produce more "Made in the USA" products.

"We've done some work on bringing manufacturing back to the U.S., and we want people to know we're working toward that goal," said Ernesto Hochkoeppler, vice president of Customer Fulfillment.

The company's growth didn't stop with supplying military and law enforcement. In 2014, 5.11 expanded into retail, offering durable, multipurpose gear to everyday people. If you haven't worn 5.11, chances are you've seen it on the big screen. Their products have since appeared in blockbuster movies, worn by characters in films like "John Wick," "Deadpool," and "Rambo."

"Every time you see a police or military show, you'll see us there," Morales said. "But I get just as excited when I take my family to the zoo and see a park ranger wearing our gear. It's exciting to know we're providing these products locally."

The company is big enough for the big screen, tough enough for the toughest jobs but never forgetting the fabric of its modest beginnings.

"It's humbling. This company comes from humble beginnings, and the beautiful part is—we're just getting started," Morales said.

What began with two men and a dream in Modesto is now a global powerhouse, employing over 1,200 people worldwide — and they're still climbing.