Sacramento artist reflects on the impact of AI on the industry

Artificial intelligence is developing faster than phones, the internet, and maybe anything we've seen. With popularity rising among AI-generated images, some artists say they are feeling the squeeze.

Before the first spray of paint comes the movement. For Leon Willis, it's not just about what ends up on the wall. It's the action behind how it got there.

"It sits at the intersection of the alphabet, martial arts and yoga," said Willis, owner of Sledgehammer Graffix in Sacramento.

For 20 years, Willis has run Sledgehammer Graffix, where he blends art, movement and mentorship. But like with many other working artists, the rise of AI-generated images is creating new challenges.

"I've definitely felt the effects of that. I've lost some sign clientele over that stuff," Willis said.

He says he's noticed the creative landscape shifting with more businesses turning to AI to save a quick buck.

"It takes what I would consider the most important part out of art, which is the physical movement of doing art," Willis said.

But he remains optimistic.

"Like everything in life, there's going to be a rollback. Rollback to breakdancing, rollback to rollerskating, rollback to disco," Willis said.

Willis believes people will eventually start craving something AI can't provide: the human touch.

"I think it's really creating a value for those of us who use our hands to produce products," Willis said.

"In the history of art, they actually had that discussion over a hundred years ago when photography came about," said Alexander Sidorkin, professor of education at Sacramento State University.

Sidorkin agreed with Willis' prediction, but he added that many artists are already using AI in their own work as a tool.

"Eventually, people will get sick and tired of AI slop and they will demand higher quality art. That's why artists will come back again and designers will come back again because you need a human eye to make that tool work," Sidorkin said.

"The AI's doing weird stuff, I've seen it," Willis said.

But even Willis admits AI can be a helpful tool in the right capacity.

"People who are wishing they could create, it's bridging the gap for them," he said.

Willis said that in a generation growing up surrounded by screens and algorithms, there's still value in picking up a physical can of paint.

"For those of us who are relationship-based and concerned with having and maintaining community, the AI isn't going to interfere with that," Willis said.

Sidorkin said that AI is developing quickly, but he doesn't expect it to cause a complete wipeout of creative jobs. Instead, he believes many artists will adapt by implementing the technology into their work.