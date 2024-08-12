LL Flooring files for bankruptcy and will close 94 stores. Here's where they are.

Kati Weis's Colorado PFAS reporting gets lots of attention. Go "Behind the Story" Household items containing toxic "forever chemicals" will be banned under new Colorado law 11:06

LL Flooring, a specialty flooring company formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, is holding closing sales at 94 retail locations across the U.S. after it filed Sunday for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware.

The company is currently in negotiations with multiple parties to sell its business, LL Flooring said in the statement.

While operating under the Lumber Liquidators brand name, the company was in the spotlight after a "60 Minutes" report found some its flooring contained dangerous levels of formaldehyde. In 2019, it agreed to pay $33 million in fines for misleading investors about levels of the chemical in its Chinese-made laminate flooring.

In announcing the bankruptcy, LL Flooring blamed "several macroeconomic and operational challenges" for putting a strain on its business.

"After comprehensive efforts to enhance our liquidity position in a challenging macro environment, a determination was made that initiating this Chapter 11 process is the best path forward for the company," LL Flooring CEO Charles Tyson said in the statement.

The bankruptcy will also provide LL Flooring with the time and flexibility to close some of its stores while also pursuing the sale of the rest of the business, he added.

The provider of hard and soft flooring alternatives said it is continuing to serve customers at more than 300 retail stores across the U.S. It also remains open for business online.

LL Flooring said it is shuttering 94 of store locations at which it is currently hosting "closing sales." The company said its financial advisors helped determine which stores it made sense to close and which to keep open. The more than 90 locations that will close their doors are still open for business in the interim, though.

Here's a list of LL Flooring stores that are closing by state:

Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL

Arizona

Mesa, AZ

Phoenix, AZ

Prescott Valley, AZ

California

Bakersfield, CA

Burlingame, CA

Elk Grove, CA

Fairfield, CA

Fresno, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Salinas, CA

S. San Diego, CA

Santee, CA

Torrance, CA

Visalia, CA

Colorado

Longmont, CO

Loveland, CO

Thornton, CO

Connecticut

Milford, CT

North Haven, CT

Norwalk, CT

Waterbury, CT

Florida

Clearwater, FL

Florida City, FL

Gainsville, FL

St. Augustine, FL

Tampa, FL

Georgia

Cumming, GA

Roswell, GA

Illinois

Bloomington, IL

Champaign, IL

Crystal Lake, IL

E Peoria, IL

Geneva, IL

Mundelein, IL

South Elgin, IL

Indiana

Greenwood, IN

Lafayette, IN

Muncie, IN

Iowa

Davenport, IA

Louisiana

Broussard, LA

Lake Charles, LA

Massachusetts

Framingham, MA

Leominster, MA

Maryland

Edgewood, MD

Lutherville, MD

Michigan

Battle Creek, MI

Kentwood, MI

Minnesota

Chanhassen, MN

Rochester, MN

St. Cloud, MN

Mississippi

Hattiesburg, MS

Missouri

Chesterfield, MO

Joplin, MO

N. Kansas City, MO

Nevada

Las Vegas, NV

New Jersey

Mount Holly, NJ

Woodbridge, NJ

Woodbury, NJ

New York

Medford, NY

New Hartford, NY

Staten Island, NY

Westbury, NY

North Carolina

Burlington, NC

Ohio

SE Cincinnati, OH

W. Columbus, OH

Reynoldsburg, OH

Solon, OH

Oregon

Albany, OR

Pennsylvania

Exton, PA

Fairless Hills, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Tennessee

Clarksville, TN

Franklin, TN

Jackson, TN

Texas

Abilene, TX

Arlington, TX

College Station, TX

Denton, TX

Fort Worth, TX

Houston Galleria, TX

Katy, TX

Killeen, TX

McAllen, TX

S. San Antonio, TX

Sherman, TX

Utah

Riverdale, UT

Virginia

Woodbridge, VA

Washinton

Bellingham, WA

Olympia, WA

Yakima, WA

West Virginia

Beckley, WV

Parkersburg, WV

Wisconsin

Menomonee Falls, WI