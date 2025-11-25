Live Oak's Penny Candy Store to close its doors after 5 decades

A beloved and iconic staple in the Sutter County community of Live Oak is closing its doors.

Penny Candy Store has served as a sweet spot for the community for more than five decades, but now it's preparing to close its doors, and the community is feeling the loss.

Just off Highway 99 in Live Oak, the business served smiles and sweets for generations.

"I was really sad because it's our family tradition. There's nowhere else to go that will be as special as coming here," one 11-year-old customer named Kya said.

This family drives down monthly from Oroville to visit the staple candy shop, but this will be their last trip.

"They have candies you can't find anywhere else. Yeah, there's Amazon, but it's just not the same as going in person. The feel of the store, just everything, it's nice," said Morgan Velez, Kya's mom.

Penny Candy Store's current owner, Lorrie Brummett, said the decision to close the store "was agonizing." Brummett has been the owner of the store for the past two years.

"I was born and raised here," she said. "I wanted to retire from the state, so I purchased the store to keep it going because the gal was selling it."

Brummett said she remembers her own family shopping at the store and wanted to keep those memories going for others.

"My grandmother brought all her great-grandchildren here. She'd give them a dollar, and they would come home with this big bag of candy," she said. "And my daughter loved this place. She'd go back to Nana's house with her big candy necklace on and eat it while she was watching TV, and that's one of my fond memories."

But Brummett said the store hasn't been making a profit, and she had to make the difficult decision to close its doors.

"The economy has changed, people's buying habits have changed," she said.

Customers like Paige Vogel said the news of Penny Candy Store's closure was "a bummer."

"It's such a cute little store, and it brings so much to the community," Vogel said.

As Brummett hugs her customers goodbye, she said it's the connections and the kids she'll miss the most.

"Thank you for all the memories. Thank you for the smiles and happiness," she said. "I'm just so grateful that I was able to do this."

Penny Candy Store's final day open will be November 26.