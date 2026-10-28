Live Oak makes major cuts to law enforcement services as city struggles with budget

The City of Live Oak has significantly cut its law enforcement services as it attempts to balance a budget that has been "really strained," according to the city.

Now some calls for services will be handled by an AI phone-reporting system, rather than a responding deputy.

The Sutter County city relies on county sheriff deputies to handle calls for service in the city, which contains over 9,000 residents. Previously, the city was under a $3 million contract that allowed for two to three deputies to serve the city at a time.

That budget has been cut down to $1.8 million in a new contract approved by city councilmembers last week — reducing the number of deputies down to just one at a time, starting Dec. 1.

The city said that reducing law enforcement services was one of the few options left to cut spending.

"With inflation, with revenues going flat, budgets have been really strained," Live Oak City Manager Ben Moody said. "So really, we've been looking at every option, at both sides of the balance sheet, as far as reducing expenditures and bringing in revenues.

Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said that while the department will do its best to strategically position deputies in unincorporated areas near city limits, there will likely be major delays in response times.

"I have concerns. It's not the level of services we strive to provide, but, at the same time, Live Oak can only afford a certain level of service," Barnes said.

The sheriff added that the AI reporting system will take calls and generate reports for deputies to review. The sheriff's office will prioritize in-person deputy responses to calls like violent crimes, robberies and burglaries.