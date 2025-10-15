Employee accused of child sex abuse at Live Oak daycare, sheriff says

A Live Oak daycare employee is accused of sexually abusing multiple children while they were in his care, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

On Monday, deputies said they received a report of a suspected child sexual abuse at Kruse Oralia Family Child Care Home, a state-licensed facility.

Deputies identified the suspect, Steven Kruse, and arrested him on multiple felony charges, including oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child under 10, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

Sutter County Sheriff's Office

The Community Care Licensing Division of the California Department of Social Services was notified about the case and has opened an administrative investigation, deputies said.

The Sutter County District Attorney was also notified.

CBS Sacramento reached out to Kruse Oralia Family Child Care, who said the claims are from an incident in 2023 and denied the accusations. The facility is still operating, the care center said.

Anyone who has information about the case or is a potential victim is urged to contact the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.