Lincoln retirement community on alert after armed robbery

LINCOLN (CBS13) – A man held an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint during a recent home-invasion robbery, according to police.

Lincoln police say it happened Saturday night inside the retirement community Sun City Lincoln Hills. The suspect had allegedly told the victim, his child's ball was in her yard.

Neighbors told CBS13 the suspect tried that same ploy with everyone -- a couple even called the police. The suspect seemed determined until someone opened their door.

Resident Sue O'Laughlin recounted how Saturday's harrowing night started with a simple yet odd greeting at the woman's door.

"He came to the front door, and he said, 'His daughter's ball had gone into her yard,'" O'Laughlin said.

O'Laughlin said the woman told the suspect to meet her in the backyard, then, when the woman opened her sliding door, the suspect forced his way in.

"He showed her the knife and he said, 'I'm not afraid to use this,'" she said.

Police say the suspect took the victim's money, bank cards, driver's license, cellphone, and cut her phone line.

The victim was not hurt during the robbery.

Police say the suspect is a white man in his 20s, between 5'10"-6'1", and weighs between 180-200 pounds, with short brown hair. He was clean-cut and wore a grey shirt and blue jeans.

O'Laughlin said the neighborhood has witnessed odd incidents and thinks the lack of fencing and quick access to roads in the community makes them a target. She hopes police boost patrols and that more lighting is added to their street.

"Well, right now we're all on alert," she said. "I mean, this rocked all of our worlds."