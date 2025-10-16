Lincoln police officer suspected of child sex abuse crimes arrested, deputies say

A Lincoln police officer accused of lewd acts with a child was arrested on Thursday, authorities said.

In June, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that it got a call that four females were sexually abused years earlier by a family member, identified by authorities as 52-year-old Timothy Jaekel.

Deputies spoke with the primary victim, who is living in Arizona. The victim said that she had already contacted the Lincoln Police Department and told them about the abuse, as deputies said Jaekel was an active police officer at the department.

Four victims were interviewed, deputies said, disclosing "a long-term pattern of being touched by Jaekel over and under the clothing between the ages of 8 and 16, in Sacramento County."

Deputies said Jaekel asked one of the victims for nude pictures of herself when she was a juvenile. The victims also reported witnessing Jaekel inappropriately touch other female family members, deputies said.

Jaekel was arrested on Thursday and booked into Sacramento County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to the Lincoln Police Department for comment.