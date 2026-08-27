Lincoln golf course greens damaged by suspected e-bike riders, police investigating

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after multiple golf course greens at Lincoln Hills Golf Club were significantly damaged by apparent tire marks.

Police said they responded to the golf club on Wednesday to take a report of the vandalism. However, Lincoln Hills Golf Club said the damage actually occurred Monday night.

The club told CBS News Sacramento it believes multiple e-bike riders may have been responsible for driving across the green. No further suspect information was available.

Images provided by the club show significant damage from what appear to be tire marks all across the surface of multiple putting greens.

Lincoln Hills Golf Club

The golf club estimates it will cost about $15,000 to replace the damaged greens. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as felony vandalism.

Lincoln Hills Golf Club

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may know the people responsible to contact the Lincoln Police Department.