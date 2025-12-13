Lincoln firefighter who helped shape city's fire department retires after 35 years of service

After more than three decades of service, Lincoln Fire Department retired engineer Corey Leighty is closing a chapter that helped shape both the department and the growing city it serves.

Over the last 35 years, Leighty watched Lincoln Fire evolve from a largely volunteer operation into a full-time department protecting a community of more than 50,000 people. When he first joined in 1990, Lincoln was home to just 7,500 residents and relied heavily on volunteers to answer emergency calls.

Working in protective services runs deep in Leighty's family. His father served as police chief in Lincoln after rising through the ranks in Roseville, and his brother also volunteered with the Lincoln Fire Department in the late 1980s. Leighty followed shortly after, officially committing himself to the fire service on his 18th birthday, September 11, 1990.

"That was the moment I knew this was what I wanted to do," Leighty said.

Over the years, Leighty served in multiple roles, eventually spending the final stretch of his career as an engineer at Fire Station 33, operating the engine and mentoring younger firefighters. Along the way, he witnessed major changes in equipment, technology and staffing, from old radios and pagers to a modern, fully staffed fire department.

The job didn't just shape his career, it shaped his life. It was through the fire service that Leighty met his wife, Jennifer, who was also involved in emergency response early in her career. Responding to calls is where their relationship began.

Leighty's passion for service also took him beyond Lincoln. He spent two seasons as a seasonal firefighter with Cal Fire, volunteered with Placer County Fire, and worked in the Sutter Roseville Emergency Room while continuing to serve as a volunteer.

In 1999, he received a call that would define the next phase of his career, helping launch Lincoln's first full-time fire department during a period when the city's budget was still limited.

Colleagues say Leighty's legacy extends far beyond emergency calls.

"There's two aspects of the fire service," said Lincoln Fire Captain Aaron Bjorgem. "Giving back to the community, and mentoring the next generation. Corey exemplified both."

Giving back became a hallmark of Leighty's career. He helped lead Lincoln Fire's participation in the annual Fill the Boot fundraiser benefiting the Firefighters Burn Institute, helping raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for burn victims across the region.

As he steps into retirement, Leighty hopes his story inspires others to serve.

"If you have the opportunity to volunteer, it's a great way to start," he said. "You get a lot of training and education out of it."

What he says he'll miss most, though, isn't the calls; it's the people.

"I'm going to miss the guys," Leighty said. "The camaraderie, working together, and having our dinners."

And the Leighty legacy may not be finished. His youngest son has expressed interest in following a similar path, considering military service with hopes of one day entering the fire service himself.