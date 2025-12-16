Lincoln councilmember's comments at school club meeting spark backlash

A Lincoln councilmember attending a high school club meeting made comments about her daughter's sexual orientation, and now, her comments are sparking backlash on campus and at city hall.

The comments were made at the inaugural meeting for Twelve Bridges High School's new 'Club America," a high school chapter of Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA.

"My oldest daughter had a lot of trauma as a child. Something really terrible happened to her when she was young that I would hope would never happen to any other child," Councilmember Holly Andreatta said. "And as a result of it, she's a lesbian — She's gay. She's married to a woman."

Students recorded her speak, and video of her comments eventually spread on social media.

Some students now say they want that club to be shut down.

Meanwhile, 'Club America' student president Garrett Culp said he is being targeted with harassment online and that he has even filed a police report. He said others in his club are also being taunted.

"We've been ruthlessly attacked online, called horrible names, harassed at school," Culp said

There is now a school signature drive seeking to remove the club from campus. Sophomore class president Eliot Armstrong is helping lead the petition.

"She talked about how being gay was a trauma response, and I have some friends who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, and I felt like that kind of deeply hurt me because it's not really a choice, and what she said could be really offensive to people," Armstrong said.

Andreatta declined CBS13's request for an interview and released a statement reading in part:

"I want to publicly apologize to my daughter. Her story is hers alone, and I should not have shared personal details about her trauma," Andreatta said. "To be absolutely clear: I did not say that trauma causes homosexuality. I never said that, nor would I ever say that or think that. I was referring to a very specific personal experience."

Andreatta spoke to the club for about 30 minutes.

The Western Placer Unified School District issued a statement saying it's aware of the community questions and concerns, and that "protecting student free-expression and protecting student well-being are shared responsibilities."

Ruth Cox is president of the Democratic Club of Lincoln and is calling on the Lincoln city council to censure Andreatta.

"At a very minimum," Cox said. "I think it's important for the city council to state very clearly that they don't agree with these statements that were made."

A school district spokesperson said a signature drive will not lead them to make a decision on the future of the club and that district decisions are made in accordance with board policy as well as state and federal law.