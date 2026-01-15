Future light rail plans to Sacramento airport may block proposed Raising Cane's in Natomas

Raising Cane's is raising controversy in Sacramento.

Developers unveiled plans to build one of the popular chicken-finger restaurants with a drive-thru on vacant land in Natomas in the area of Truxel Road and Interstate 80. The land sits across from the Olive Garden on Gateway Park Drive, which branches off Truxel.

But now the city's planning department is raising a roadblock to the idea.

"We won't support things like drive-thrus, gas stations and other things on this property," said Stacia Cosgrove, the city's principal planner.

That's because the city's general plan prohibits building any vehicle-oriented business within a quarter-mile of a public transit station.

Additionally, future plans to extend light rail to Sacramento International Airport would locate a train stop on Truxel Road, just 950 feet away.

"Vacant land in close proximity to transit lines is very precious, especially when you're talking about station locations," Cosgrove said.

Light rail to the airport has been in the planning stages since 1991 and would cost an estimate 2-billion dollars.

"I think there's a lot of cynicism as to whether the light rail station will ever happen," said Deborah Ortiz, a Sacramento City planning commissioner

"It probably can happen at some point, but I know it's not going to be in the near future," said Robert Chase, another city planning commissioner.

Some Sacramento city planning commissioners showed support for the restaurant in a public meeting last november, and many people say it would be a convenient spot, but others are concerned about more traffic.

The North Natomas Community Coalition and even Sacramento Regional Transit support the idea. But city staff are recommending the project be denied, saying the land should be reserved for residential or employment uses, which could benefit from light rail and reduce the number of vehicles on the roadways.

"I do understand that, wanting people to use the light rail instead of driving, but come on, we've got to make it convenient for everybody," said Zariah Thomas, a resident and Raising Cane's supporter.

A final vote on the Raising Cane's proposal is scheduled to go before the Sacramento City Planning Commission next Thursday at Sacramento City Hall.