As Israel-Hamas war continues, life in Sacramento's sister city of Ashkelon, Israel is anything but normal

SACRAMENTO - As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, life in Sacramento's sister city in Israel is anything but normal.

We checked on a rabbi from Ashkelon to see what it's like on the ground and what's getting them through this tough time. The people in Sacramento's sister city have lived under a shadow since Oct. 7.

"You're living constantly in anticipation when it the next air raid going to come," said Rabbi M. Lieberman, founder of Chai Chabad of Ashkelon.

"For the population living in Ashkelon, it's very, very difficult," he said.

Ashkelon is just a few miles from the border with Gaza.

"People are huddled down in the apartments...We made arrangements with the head Chabad office -- they supplied all the Chabad representatives of Ashkelon with bulletproof vests and helmets," he said.

In fact, Israel's Iron Dome system is located in Ashkelon.

"We hear the Iron Dome missile being shot at the incoming missile...and it explodes on top of us, so all the shrapnel falls on us as well," he said.

It's become a part of daily life in a city known for its history (it's mentioned in the bible) and its beautiful beaches. However, Lieberman says half of the city's residents are now gone – evacuated for their safety.

But what about those who are left?

"We try to make their lives a little better. We give out toys to the children. We have special programs in bomb shelters that the children can participate and let off some of that pressure," he said.

Sacramento has a number of ties to the area. Earlier this month, CBS13 spoke to pro basketball player and Northern California native Brad Waldow, who was stuck in the city.

Lieberman says what hasn't changed is the resilience of Ashkelon's people, and that's what will get them through this.

"Only through having an evening, only through having a challenge, can you reach a new morning, a new level of light, a new level of revelation, a new type of change, a new world we'd like to approach," he said.

